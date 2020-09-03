Three Troup County School Resource Officers gain access to Body Cameras

Three Troup County deputies, who serve as School Resource Officers were issued body cameras to help with incident reviews.

Callaway High School, Callaway Middle School and Long Cane Middle School are participating in this camera program.

According to a statement from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the cameras will be used for investigative purposes to add a first person view and audio to the camera coverage already in place.

“In this day and age of law enforcement transparency, I believe the issuing of these body cams to my SRO’s will be an asset to not only my agency but also the Troup County School System with whom we have a great partnership with” Sheriff James Woodruff

The use of body-worn cameras will increase accountability, provide crucial evidence, and reduce citizen complaints, according to the TCSO.