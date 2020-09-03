Three Troup County School Resource Officers gain access to Body Cameras

LaGrange Bureau
Posted: / Updated:

Three Troup County deputies, who serve as School Resource Officers were issued body cameras to help with incident reviews.

Callaway High School, Callaway Middle School and Long Cane Middle School are participating in this camera program.

According to a statement from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the cameras will be used for investigative purposes to add a first person view and audio to the camera coverage already in place.

“In this day and age of law enforcement transparency, I believe the issuing of these body cams to my SRO’s will be an asset to not only my agency but also the Troup County School System with whom we have a great partnership with” Sheriff James Woodruff

The use of body-worn cameras will increase accountability, provide crucial evidence, and reduce citizen complaints, according to the TCSO.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 72°
Clear
Clear 10% 94° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 73°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Monday

91° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 90° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories