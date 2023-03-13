TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a woman after finding nearly 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a LaGrange home.

On March 10, investigators with TCSO’s Narcotics Division carried out a search warrant at 508 Merrill Lane.

During the search, investigators say they found around $461,000 worth of meth.

41-year-old Latoya Zachery was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Zachery is being held at Troup County Jail without bond.