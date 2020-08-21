Troup County Board of Elections warns voters of third party election-related mailing

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Board of Elections and Registration is asking all voters to be aware of third party election related incoming documents.

According to The Troup County Elections and Registration Office, they are aware of the documents that have been sent out, and they would like to remind all voters the documents were not sent out by the Troup County Elections and Registration Office.

Receiving phone calls, text messages, and mail is very common before an upcoming election. But it does not require any communication from voters.