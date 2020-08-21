Troup County Board of Elections warns voters of third party election-related mailing

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Rivers Langley)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Board of Elections and Registration is asking all voters to be aware of third party election related incoming documents.

According to The Troup County Elections and Registration Office, they are aware of the documents that have been sent out, and they would like to remind all voters the documents were not sent out by the Troup County Elections and Registration Office.

Receiving phone calls, text messages, and mail is very common before an upcoming election. But it does not require any communication from voters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 87° 70°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Monday

87° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 74°

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 74°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories