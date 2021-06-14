Troup County COVID-19 vaccination numbers up; District 4 Public Health holding specific days for student vaccinations

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health website, 21% of Troup County residents have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Troup county is up 4% since last month. District 4 Public Health is also hoping to have most students vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

“Ultimately we would like to see 100% of the population vaccinated. We were hoping to reach herd immunity which requires us to reach about 70% of the population having either been vaccinated or having had COVID so that there’s some immunity,” said Hayla Folden, Media Relations Specialist for District 4 Public Health.

Folden speculates there are a few reasons the vaccination numbers have risen. Those include, people are wanting to travel during the summer months, wearing a mask not being required if a person is fully vaccinated and people receiving more research on the vaccinations.

District 4 Public Health is beginning to offer vaccination days that are specifically meant for students. Students can receive their COVID-19 vaccines before the start of the new school year. On those specified days, the health department will focus only on vaccinating students, by appointment only.

“We don’t want people to wait until a couple days before school starts to try and get in and get their vaccines,” said Folden.

According to Yolanda Stephen, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, TCSS works closely with District 4 Public Health. Both organizations work together to ensure that students and parents are receiving all information they need about COVID-19.

“Just like with our staff, we know that it’s a personal choice for our families. If our families do want to have their students vaccinated or the kids vaccinated we’re going to make sure they have the information for that. We don’t see it as a requirement going forward just like we did for our teachers, it’s a personal choice and we supported them on that,” said Stephen.

The first day for student specific vaccinations is on Friday, June 18, 2021 and will be held frequently throughout the summer.