Troup County Deputies injured after being struck by unmarked sheriff’s car

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Troup Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the Motel 6, on LaFayette Parkway.
During that time authorities handcuffed and detained Emanuel Boyd, as deputies attempted to place Boyd in the patrol unit, he broke away and began running toward Patillo road.

According to a news release, The deputies were able to catch up with Boyd. At the time another deputy in an unmarked car arrived on the scene and while trying to stop slid in the wet grass causing him to hit two deputies and Boyd.

The deputies and Boyd were taking to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Boyd is charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Scheduled IV Narcotic with Intent to distribute, obstruction of an Officer, and Escape.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 61°

Friday

79° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 53°

Saturday

74° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 74° 56°

Sunday

78° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 61°

Monday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories