Troup County Deputies injured after being struck by unmarked sheriff’s car

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Troup Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the Motel 6, on LaFayette Parkway.

During that time authorities handcuffed and detained Emanuel Boyd, as deputies attempted to place Boyd in the patrol unit, he broke away and began running toward Patillo road.

According to a news release, The deputies were able to catch up with Boyd. At the time another deputy in an unmarked car arrived on the scene and while trying to stop slid in the wet grass causing him to hit two deputies and Boyd.

The deputies and Boyd were taking to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Boyd is charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Scheduled IV Narcotic with Intent to distribute, obstruction of an Officer, and Escape.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating this incident.