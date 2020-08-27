Troup County Fire Department awarded Assistance to Firefighters Grant

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Troup County Fire Department has been awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

According to the press release, the Fire Department accepted the award of $245,454.55 in federal funding, which will require the condition of a 10% match of $24,545.45 for a total approved budget of $270,000.

The grant will be used to purchase and install source capture exhaust systems that meet the National Fire Protection Association, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommendations for Troup County Fire Stations.

The grant will be used to protect the Firefighters against fire and fire-related hazards.