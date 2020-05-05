Troup County Fire Department investigating structure fire on Maple Drive

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Fire Department is investigating a residential structure fire on Maple Drive that burned a home on MAy 5.

The TCFD was dispatched to Maple Drive around 9:53 a.m., with the department’s Engine 11 arriving within two minutes and additional fire units following after, according to officials.

Arriving on scene, firefighters found a heavy fire venting from the back of the building and began an “interior attack” on the fire. After about 20 minutes, the fire was extinguished, officials say. Firefighters remained on scene for around two hours.

The Troup County Fire Department says they had 19 firefighters on scene and were assisted by the Hogansville Police Department.

Currently, the fire is under investigation by the Troup County Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office. the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.