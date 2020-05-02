Troup County Group starts ‘Adopt a Senior’ to honor graduates

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) –Senior year for Troup County students may have been cut short due to COVID-19, but the community has come together, to show them better days are ahead.

It all started with 4 women and a simple Facebook post “Troup County Adopt A Senior 2020 High School Grad,” and within minutes the post went viral.

“I’m a helper and it was weighing so heavy on my heart when I saw the school cancellations,” Gloria Bailey said “Like these children are missing out on all of their senior events.”

Bailey said this is her way of showing support, and without the community help, none of this would be possible.