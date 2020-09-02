Troup County inmate faces additional charge for allegedly soliciting murder of Troup County Deputy

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Troup County Jail inmate is facing another charge while in custody after allegedly soliciting the murder of a Troup County Deputy.

Officials say that an investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division started on Aug. 20 after they received information that Jonathan Taylor Lawrence, 28 of Senoia, was possibly soliciting the murder of a deputy.

Lawrence was charged with one count of Criminal Attempt Murder, a Felony, after an investigation found he had attempted to contacted an undercover officer and give them a plan to murder the deputy. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says Lawrence made “substantial steps” to have the deputy murdered.

On Sept. 2, investigators secured new arrest warrants and charged him with Criminal Attempt Murder (Felony). The name of the deputy will not be released for confidentiality and security reasons.

