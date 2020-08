TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The weekly COVID-19 update from the Troup County Jail reports no inmates have the coronavirus.

There are 357 inmates in the Troup County Jail, According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, no inmates show signs of having the virus. Last week the jail had 345 inmates, that number has increased by 12.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office releases the weekly COVID-19 Report every Tuesday.