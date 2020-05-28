Troup County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s office confirmed that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Troup County Jail has more than 300 inmates and Sergeant Stewart Smith says jail staff are constantly sanitizing.

In a press release, the County confirmed that one inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus. Inmates who have been around the inmate that tested positive are now in insolation.

It is possible the jail could see an increase in positive cases, more test results are pending. Inmates and County employees are being screened regularly.

