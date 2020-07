TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The weekly COVID-19 update from the Troup County Jail reports no inmates have the coronavirus.

As of 8 a.m. on July 21, of the 343 inmates at the jail, none have COVID-19, or are suspected of having the virus. No inmates are currently hospitalized.

The report also notes that the county has seen a decrease in the number of new cases over the last few days, after a recent spike of coronavirus infections in Troup County.