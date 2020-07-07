Troup County mandates masks, face coverings at Government Center

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As cases of coronavirus continue to climb across Georgia, the number of confirmed cases in Troup County has grown to match.

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, officials are requiring all visitors to the Government Center to wear face coverings, effective July 8.

Anyone visiting for permitted in-person services will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing while in the building. Additionally, all visitors will be screened by county personnel, including being asked health-related questions as recommended by local health agencies. Visitors will also be required to provide a temperature check.

Visitors will be subject to denial of entry based on their responses to health questions and/or their temperature when tested. Troup County strongly encourages the public to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, and to call ahead before arriving at the Government Center.

The policy comes as the cases of coronavirus in Troup County climb closer to 2,000, with 1,627 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of July 6’s update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases in Troup County have been on the rise for a few weeks, with DPH agents coming to test inmates for the coronavirus in the Troup County Jail en masse, with 71 of the 316 inmates who submitted to tests having been confirmed positive. 21 inmates refused the test during the event.

Today’s update from the Troup County Sheriff’s office shows that 63 of the jail’s 362 inmates are currently diagnosed with COVID-19, all are reported to be in stable condition. The Sheriff’s Office says a process was put in place weeks ago to help prevent or slow the spread of the coronavirus in the jail.

The process in place is described below: