Troup County residents here’s what you need to know about early voting

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) –Early voting starts on Monday Oct. 12. and here’s what you need to know if you are a Troup County Resident. There are three ballot drop off locations throughout Troup County:

Troup County Government Center, 100 Ridley Ave, LaGrange, GA 30240.

Hogansville Police Department, 117 Lincoln St, Hogansville, GA 30230 .

West Point City Hall, 730 1st Ave, West Point, GA 31833.

The last day to cast an early voting ballot will be Oct. 30. Residents can drop off their ballots Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Andrew Harper, The Troup County Elections Manager told News 3, the office has issued more than 7,000 absentee ballots.

“We have sent out 7,200 so far, I expect that number to go from 10 to 15 thousand and that’s a large number to process.” Harper said. “We will be mailing and processing those applications when we get to those. We are working diligently to make sure we get to those.”

The general election is Nov. 3.