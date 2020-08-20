Troup County School System confirms 3 students tested positive for COVID-19

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- Three students in Troup County have tested positive for COVID-19, this comes just 4 days after the start of the school year.

Troup County School System has confirmed two students tested positive for the virus at Long Cane Elementary and one student at Hollis Hand Elementary.

Students who tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least ten days.

Students and staff who may have had direct contact with the students will need to quarantine for 14 days.

According to Yolanda Stephen, The Director of Public Relations said “We have closed off those classrooms and are doing deep cleaning in those areas.”

