Troup County School System confirms 3 students tested positive for COVID-19

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troup County Schools_1518212718124.JPG.jpg

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- Three students in Troup County have tested positive for COVID-19, this comes just 4 days after the start of the school year.

Troup County School System has confirmed two students tested positive for the virus at Long Cane Elementary and one student at Hollis Hand Elementary.

Students who tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least ten days.

Students and staff who may have had direct contact with the students will need to quarantine for 14 days.

According to Yolanda Stephen, The Director of Public Relations said “We have closed off those classrooms and are doing deep cleaning in those areas.”

.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Friday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 72°

Monday

88° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 88° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

81°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories