Troup County School System analyze graduation options

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, graduation will look different for the Troup County School System’s 2020 graduating class. The district is exploring alternative options for the commencement.

Those options are:

Option 1, Host ceremonies as planned (if health concerns are lifted)

Option 2, Host Virtual ceremony on June 15.

Option 3, Host virtual ceremony on June 15 and in-person ceremony in late July (if health concerns are listed.)

If Option 2 is selected, all virtual ceremonies will be broadcasted featuring videotapes speeches and the reading of each graduate`s name while photographs are scrolled.

If Option 3 is selected, the ceremonies will be held at Callaway Stadium on the following dates:

Thursday, July 23- Callaway High School.

Friday, July 24-Troup County High School

Saturday, July 25- Lagrange High School

“We are looking at very different options with keeping those two things in mind,” Director of Public Relations, Yolanda Stephens said.”Making sure our seniors have this very last moment to at least get their diploma or see their friends one more time at a distance but also keeping the health care concerns of our community at the forefront.”

The final decision will be made on Thursday, May 7.