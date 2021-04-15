Troup County School System looking to support all employees

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System is hoping to have retention supplements approved for all employees, not just school based, after approval of supplements from the Governor.

Governor Kemp recently approved retention supplements for teachers in the state of Georgia.

Superintendent Brian Shumate believes that all employees are essential to keeping kids in school and making their learning experience a greater one.

“I wanted to make the proposal to the board and to our employees and community that everyone be made whole because they were a part of keeping us in school whether they’re school based or not,” said Shumate. “I think a lot of people put a lot of effort in and should be acknowledged accordingly.”

If approved, the supplements will include all employees like, custodians, secretaries, bus drivers and many more.

The money would be provided through the stimulus checks the school system received.

“The supplement really shows all educators here in the state of Georgia that we are appreciated and that we are valued,” said Desa Fuller, an Eighth Grade History Teacher at Gardner Newman Middle School. “I know for me and my coworkers at Gardner Newman Middle School it really means a lot.”