Troup County School system take safety precautions to keep students and staff safe

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) –Troup County Schools are taking extra steps to keep their students and staff safe during the pandemic by closing Callaway High School from in-person instruction.

Officials with the Troup County School System say five student and four staff cases have resulted in 103 student and 19 staff quarantines. Classes will continue online for the rest of the week while custodial staff clean the entire school.

“We`ve been putting out dashboards every Tuesday and Thursday, we look at the district and the school numbers,” Troup County Public Relations Director, Yolanda Stephen said. When we invited students who opted for virtual learning back into in-person classes, we knew we would see some spike in numbers and so we were watching for that. She said. “When we saw Calloway had a few cases, that rose up and cause quarantine we took action right away.”

Stephen tells News 3 The school board is in close communication with the G-H-S-A to reschedule any missed athletic games.