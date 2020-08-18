Troup County Sheriff’s Office has two in custody for August 9 assault, armed robbery

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two men are in custody after an Aug. 9 robbery attempt ended with one of the suspects being shot after a struggle.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says that on Aug. 9 around 4:20 a.m., deputies responded to reports from the LaGrange Police Department of shots fired at a location on Young’s Mill Road. When they got to the scene, they determined that a black male had been taken to the Piedmont Medical Center in Newnan, Ga. for serious injuries to their left hand.

Investigators interviewed the victim and learned that he had been robbed by two black male suspects, and that tduring the robbery, the victim had been hit in the back of the jhead and kicked multiple times.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the suspects had a gun during the robbery, and while struggling during the crime, the gun went off, striking one of the suspects. After the gun went off, the suspects fled in a dark SUV.

Later, LaGrange Police told investigators that a possible suspect in the case, Shaton Jaquvius Easter, was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center before being released and going home. On Aug. 10, Easter was taken into custody and transported to the Troup County Jail.

The second suspect was identified as Mikel Jamond Peterson, and he was taken into custody on Aug. 14. He was taken in without incident at a local motel.

Both Easter and Peterson face the following charges: