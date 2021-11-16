Troup County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following fatal drug overdose

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office have charged 37-year-old Brent Lacorney Thomas with Felony Murder following a fatal overdose that took place on Aug. 9, 2021. Thomas allegedly sold 36-year-old Joshua Brawner Heroin that was laced with Fentanyl which ultimately led to his overdose.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that Thomas mixed the heroin with the fentanyl.

“There have been over the last year I believe close to nine or 10 deaths, overdose deaths, that are related to Fentanyl. Although I don’t have an exact number to compare to previous years, one death is too many. We’re just trying to get the word out there, we know there are illegal drug users and these people need to be aware that what they think they might be taking may not be what they’re taking. It takes a very small amount of Fentanyl to have a reaction like what it did to this individual,” said Smith.

Thomas was already being held at the Troup County Jail for possession of 15 grams of Heroin, one ounce of Cocaine, seven ounces of Marijuana and a stolen handgun since August. He was charged with Felony Murder on Nov. 15, 2021 following the autopsy results from Brawner indicating he overdosed from a combination of Heroin and Fentanyl.

Smith said officers always carry Narcan on them at all times to avoid fatal overdoses now that it is known that Fentanyl is prevalent in the community.

“We hope it sends a strong message to the individuals that are number one committing the crime of selling illegal drugs but number two putting that illegal dosage in there. We’re sending a message to them ‘hey number one stop what you’re doing, selling drugs to begin with and number two putting this combination of Fentanyl in there,” said Smith.