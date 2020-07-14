Troup County Sheriff’s Office reports Jail has 0 active COVID-19 cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office’s latest COVID-19 weekly report shows no inmates at the Troup County Jail are currently diagnosed with the coronavirus, as of 8:30 a.m. on July 14.

The Sheriff’s Office says that in addition to none of the inmates having active diagnoses, no inmates are under suspicion of having the virus either.

The Sheriff’s Office says they attribute the lack of cases to their ongoing mitigation and prevention measures, as well as the cooperation of their staff and the inmate population.

Currently, there are 345 inmates held in the Troup County Jail.