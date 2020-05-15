Troup County Sheriff’s Office to resume video visitation on May 18

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office will resume video visitation for on-site inmates from the Video Visitation Center on May 18.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the following procedures will be put in place to achieve this:
- Only six visits will be scheduled at a time, using every-other kiosks machine.
- Only one adult and one minor child will be permitted per scheduled visit to maintain distancing needs.
- Visitors who enter the building will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask.
- If you are COVID-19 sympotmatic or have a fever, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you cancel your visit.
- Routine sanitizing of the building and machines will take place throughout the day.
Starting May 16 at 12 p.m., visits can be scheduled online. In-person scheduling of future visitis will resume at the Visitation Center on May 18 at 9 a.m.
There Sheriff’s Office says that if there are too many people in the building when citizens arrive to visit or schedule a visit, they will be asked to remain in their vehicle until space is available.