Troup County Sheriff’s Office to resume video visitation on May 18

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office will resume video visitation for on-site inmates from the Video Visitation Center on May 18.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the following procedures will be put in place to achieve this:

Only six visits will be scheduled at a time, using every-other kiosks machine.

Only one adult and one minor child will be permitted per scheduled visit to maintain distancing needs.

Visitors who enter the building will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask.

If you are COVID-19 sympotmatic or have a fever, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you cancel your visit.

Routine sanitizing of the building and machines will take place throughout the day.

Starting May 16 at 12 p.m., visits can be scheduled online. In-person scheduling of future visitis will resume at the Visitation Center on May 18 at 9 a.m.

There Sheriff’s Office says that if there are too many people in the building when citizens arrive to visit or schedule a visit, they will be asked to remain in their vehicle until space is available.