Troup County to reopen select government offices May 18 for in-person traffic

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – County officials say they will reopen select government offices in the Troup County Government Center starting May 18. The reopening will follow guidelines set by Governor Brian Kemp and the CDC.

Troup County says all visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing while visiting the building as the county works to provide service to the community while implementing safety and security measures for citizens and employees.

All visitors will be screened by county personnel, including being asked health-related questions as recommended by local health agencies, as well as providing a temperature check.

All visitors may be denied entry based on their responses to the questions and/or their temperature. Officials are encouraging those with symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and remain patient as the offices adjust to in-person service again.

The following offices will reopen for in-person traffic on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

The Troup County Tax Commissioner’s Office

The Troup County Property Appraisal Office

The Troup County Clerk of Superior and State Courts

The Troup County Community Development Department will remain closed for in-person traffic through June 1. The office will continue to provide services by phone at 706-883-1650 and online.

The following offices will continue to limit in-person traffic until further notice:

The Troup County Probate Court Office- The office will continue to offer services via phone at (706) 883-1690, online at https://www.troupcountyga.gov/Courts/Probate, and in person by appointment only.

The Troup County Magistrate Court Office- The office will continue to offer services via phone at (706) 883-1695, online at https://www.troupcountyga.gov/Courts/Magistrate, and in person by appointment only.

The Statewide Judicial Emergency in the State of Georgia will stay in effect until June 12. For questions about court cases, contact the Troup County Clerk of Court’s Office at 706-883-1740, Troup County Court Services at 706-883-2170, or the Judge’s Chambers at 706-883-1727 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.