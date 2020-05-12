Troup County to reopen some parks and recreation facilities May 18

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will begin reopening Parks and Recreation facilities starting May 18, to include county-owned parks and playgrounds, and some access to other facilities.

Troup County says it will slowly reopen to ensure the safety of staff members and members of its community. Social distancing measures and reminders will be in place at each facility and the community will be encouraged to follow the safety procedures outlined by Governor Brian Kemp.

Beginning May 18, the following facilities will be included in the partial reopening:

The Mike Daniel Recreation Center- Partial open to include fitness room and pickleball access. Not open for basketball or swimming. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Thursday from 7a.m.-7p.m., Friday from 7a.m.-5.p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Pyne Road Park- Permitted access to camping and boat ramp, currently accepting camping reservations to begin on May 18 th .

. Ann & Doc McCluskey Tennis Complex- Partial open to include tennis courts; pro shop will be closed. Accepting reservations and encouraging call ahead services to (706) 884-1715. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 8a.m.-7p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8a.m.-3p.m.

William J. Griggs Recreation Center- Partial open to include fitness room and recreation office access. Not open for basketball or swimming. Not taking event reservations until further notice. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Thursday from 9a.m.-6p.m., Friday from 9a.m.-5p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Hogansville Division Recreation Center- Partial open to include fitness room and recreation office access. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 8a.m.-4p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

West Point Division Recreation Center- Partial open to include recreation office access. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 8a.m.-5p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The following facilities will remain closed until further notice:

All Active Life Centers to include LaGrange, Hogansville, and West Point

All splash pads/outdoor & indoor pools

Spring and summer recreation programs are cancelled. Customers who have paid for a spring program have received a full credit in their CivicRec account that will go toward a future purchase, according to county officials.

Anyone with questions can call Troup County Parks and Recreation at 706-883-1670.