Troup County welcomes three new principals for upcoming school year

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The students at Hollis Hand Elementary School, Rosemont Elementary School and Callaway High School will begin the upcoming school year with a new principal. All three schools are going to have a new principal in the office beginning in August.

Matt Body, an educator for 17 years will be taking the title from former principal, Jason Graham, at Hollis Hand Elementary School. Body was formerly the assistant principal at Clearview Elementary School for a year before accepting his new position.

“I’m mostly excited to really get to know the Hollis Hand community, the Hollis Hand staff and the students. Coming off the pandemic, which is still currently going on, but really hoping that it has changed next year to where we can get the parents back in the building and really get involved with the community,” said Body.

Body has spent most of his career as an educator in Newton County and is eager to help shape the young minds of students in Troup County with the support of the community.

New principal at Rosemont Elementary School, Martie Hornsby, is excited to accept the roll at a school she has built a relationship with. Hornsby was previously the instructional specialist for two year before accepting the role as principal.

“I just feel very honored and exciting and blessed to be able to stay and work with this staff. They are truly phenomenal. I know I have the best team around me so I’m just hopeful about the future and excited to be a part of taking this wonderful little school, and moving to the next level and continuing to do the good work that we’ve been doing,” said Hornsby.

Hornsby said some of her goals this year are to meet the needs of the students and to get more community involvement. She said the COVID-19 pandemic made it really difficult to continue many school activities and hopes to change that this year.

New principal at Callaway High School, Jason Graham, is the former principal from Hollis Hand Elementary School. Graham said he loves the high school experience and is excited to connect with the student body and the community.

“We are looking to create a place for every kid and that is what the high school experience is all about. There are so many different opportunities for kids to get plugged in and to find their passion. That’s the great thing about high school, there’s so much excitement, so many ways we can support our kids to be successful,” said Graham.

Graham hopes to continue the successes Callaway High School has seen both in academics and in athletics. He is excited to be the students’ biggest fan.

All three principals are eager to get the community and students involved in the upcoming school year.