Turnout for November’s LaGrange litter pick-up event breaks participation record

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- November’s city-initiated monthly litter cleanup in LaGrange made history for having record participation.

More than 100 people helped clean up litter in the Vernon St. and Vernon Rd. area on Saturday, November 7. That’s the most people to turn out for the monthly event since City Manager Meg Kelsey started the campaign back in April 2018.

LaGrange Academy, LaGrange College and McKeen Realty partnered with the city for Saturday’s event.

Community partners for next month’s clean up event are St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and First Baptist Church on the Square. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, running from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Those participating that morning will meet in the parking lot of St. Mark’s, 207 North Greenwood Street, in LaGrange.

If you would like to participate or involve your business/organization as a community partner in an upcoming clean up event, please email Katie Van Schoor, kvanschoor@lagrangega.org with the City of LaGrange for more information.

