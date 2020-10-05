” We are open for business” says Visit LaGrange President

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) –For many small cities, the impact of COVID -19 has affected the economy drastically.

LaGrange is home to Great Wolf Lodge, Sweetland Amphitheatre, and other tourist attractions. Due to the guidelines from the C-D-C, the majority of the attractions were closed due to the rampant spread of COVID-19. Governor Kemp’s effort to reopen Georgia has helped LaGrange in the tourism department. According to the Visit LaGrange President, Kathy Tilley LaGrange is open for business.

“LaGrange is doing well we are open for business and our merchants are open for business, our hotels are open for business, so first I want to say we want to invite everyone to Lagrange because we are here and we are open,” Cathy Tilly, Visit LaGrange President said. “Our hotels have been wonderful, some of them are only selling 50 percent of their rooms and so overall our occupancy is down a little bit but some of our hotels are at a 100 percent occupancy.”

Tilley told News 3, the Christmas Parade will be happening this year, and Visit LaGrange has so much in store for residents and visitors.