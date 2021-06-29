West Point resident approaches city council with animal abuse concerns

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – Animal abuse was one of the many topics brought up at the West Point city council on June 29, 2021. According to West Point ordinance, dogs are not allowed to be chained nor tethered within city limits.

West Point resident, Jasmine Garrett, lead the conversation by addressing the council in regards to her neighbor who she believes is breeding and chaining pit bulls in his backyard.

“My hope is to shed some knowledge on people who do chain their animals so they know what the side effects are,” said Garrett.

Garrett said her neighbor has a rotation of dogs on 10 pound chains in his backyard. She said she offered to build him a fence for his dogs in exchange to have them spayed and neutered which she said he declined.

She does not believe the police department and animal abuse department have handled the situation correctly. She would like to change the ordinance. She believes dog owners should only receive one verbal warning to take their dogs off the chains as opposed to three. She also believes dog owners should be required to make bigger fences depending on the size of the dog.

“Hopefully the laws will be enforced, the ordinance will be adjusted and that it will shed light on the huge problem we have here in West Point with animal abuse,” said Garrett.

Mayor of West Point, Steve Tramell, said he does not agree with Garrett’s claims that the city has not taken measures against animal abuse.

“I would disagree a little because West Point took the lead in the tethering laws for Troup County. We were the first to enact that and we’re very diligent in making sure that no animals are abused in our community. Now, I’m not saying that it never happens and we will find incidents from time to time but when it does we take every measure that we can and we have done so to make sure that it does not continue,” said Tramell.

He said the owner has been given 30 days to comply with the city’s ordinance and no dogs have been seen outside when the city approached the owner. He also said he and the council are open to placing to more statues to restrict animal abuse if needed.