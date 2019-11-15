LaGrange City Council Members and Hands Helping Hands Committee to Hold Light Up LaGrange Parade

LAGRANGE, GA.–The Light Up LaGrange Parade will be held Friday, November 22nd at 6:00 p.m. The event is presented by District 2 City Councilmembers Dr. Willie T. Edmondson, LeGree McCamey, former Councilwoman Norma Tucker along with the Hands Helping Hands Committee.

The event will begin in Calumet Park, 109 Union Street, at 6 p.m. The group will then hold a half mile parade to Union Street Park where there will be a community celebration and tree lighting.

The parade route will begin at Calumet Park and go down Hines Street, Daniel Street, Revis Street to Union Street Park.

Five community members will be honored at this event including LaGrange City Manager Meg Kelsey, long-time educator Grace Harvey, Troup County Historian Clark Johnson, Bethlehem Baptist Church Reverend J.R. Ware and Barber and Business Owner Hollis Jackson.



The best decorated home along the parade route will receive a prize.



There is no entry fee to be a part of the parade.

For more information contact Leon Childs (706) 518-1154 or childsleon@yahoo.com

This event is free and open to the public.