LaGrange City Leaders host local Legislative Delegation Lunch to discuss upcoming issues

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange, in partnership with the cities of Hogansville and West Point and Troup County, hosted the local Georgia legislative delegation Wednesday in preparation for the 2021 General Assembly.

The following local and state leaders met at Del’Avant in downtown LaGrange Wednesday for the lunch meeting: Senator Matt Brass, Senator Randy Robertson, Representative Randy Nix, Representative Vance Smith, Representative David Jenkins, LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, West Point Mayor Steve Tramell, Hogansville Mayor Bill Stankiewicz, Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews, LaGrange City Manager Meg Kelsey, West Point City Manager Ed Moon, Hogansville City Manager Jonathan Lynn and Troup County Manager Eric Mosely.

“Partnerships and collaboration among these three cities, the county, and the state are critical to meeting the needs of our citizens. I appreciate the great working relationship with have with our legislators and appreciate the job they do representing our local community in Atlanta,” said Mayor Thornton. “We didn’t have any specific agenda, but we just want to always maintain our working relationship and keep the lines of communication open as issues may arise in the future.”

The state legislative session is expected to begin January 11th.