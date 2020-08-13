LaGrange College aims to keep students safe

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – For incoming freshmen, moving into a dorm for the first time may be one of the most memorable moments of their lives, but for many college students across the world, that day will look completely different due to COVID-19.

LaGrange College President, Susanna Baxter, PhD is helping new students to maneuver through the unique experience. Baxter says keeping her campus and its students safe during the pandemic, is a joint effort.

“As we navigate all this together, there is a sense of camaraderie and all of us have the best hope for our community and that we can stay safe and mitigate any large spread of the Coronavirus,” says Dr. Baxter said.

Baxter is the second female to be named President of LaGrange College. She is also the second female president that has worked during a pandemic. Past college president, Mary B. Davies helped the campus through several crises including the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918.

Davies, who was well known in her time for walking her students across campus with a shotgun, quarantined the entire campus when the pandemic was at its worst. There were no cases of the virus at the college due to Davies’ efforts.

Classes will begin for students on August 19, and while students will have six days to move into their dorms. Baxter said she believes they have struck a good balance with keeping the campus safe.

LaGrange College is working with on campus health clinic WECARE to provide medical services to students who may experience any COVID sickness.