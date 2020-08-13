LaGrange College aims to keep students safe

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – For incoming freshmen, moving into a dorm for the first time may be one of the most memorable moments of their lives, but for many college students across the world, that day will look completely different due to COVID-19.

LaGrange College President, Susanna Baxter, PhD is helping new students to maneuver through the unique experience. Baxter says keeping her campus and its students safe during the pandemic, is a joint effort.

“As we navigate all this together, there is a sense of camaraderie and all of us have the best hope for our community and that we can stay safe and mitigate any large spread of the Coronavirus,” says Dr. Baxter said.

Baxter is the second female to be named President of LaGrange College. She is also the second female president that has worked during a pandemic. Past college president, Mary B. Davies helped the campus through several crises including the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918.

Davies, who was well known in her time for walking her students across campus with a shotgun, quarantined the entire campus when the pandemic was at its worst. There were no cases of the virus at the college due to Davies’ efforts.

Classes will begin for students on August 19, and while students will have six days to move into their dorms. Baxter said she believes they have struck a good balance with keeping the campus safe.

LaGrange College is working with on campus health clinic WECARE to provide medical services to students who may experience any COVID sickness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Monday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories