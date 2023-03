LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is advising the public to stay off the roads after a large confirmed tornado Sunday morning.

Police say several trees are down and several lights are currently not working.

Road closures include but are not limited to Whitesville Road from Butler Street to Mobile Home Drive, along with Lukken industrial near Henderson Taylor Drive.

