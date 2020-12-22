LaGrange Fire Department, American Red Cross team up for blood drive

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL)- The LaGrange Fire Department and the American Red Cross are partnering to save lives.

The two agencies will team up to host a holiday blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 23. It will be held at the fire department’s training center on Hill Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Cross estimates someone in America needs a pint of blood every two to three seconds.

Walk-ins are accepted, but you’re encouraged to make an appointment. You can do that through the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

If you make an appointment, you’re also able to go ahead and answer pre-screening questions.

Remember, the need for blood is especially urgent during the holiday season.