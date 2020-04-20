LaGrange Fire Department puts out house fire caused by lightning

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched Sunday, April 19th at 7:32 a.m. to 216 Laurel Lane for the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival firefighters observed light smoke showing from the residence. The homeowner advised fire crews that lightning had struck the home.

Upon investigation several small fires were found in the crawl space of the residence and also under the floor in the laundry room.

An attack line was advanced under the residence and the fire was extinguished and out at 8:53 a.m. Fire damages were kept to a minimum.

Fire damages are estimated to be roughly $2,500.

