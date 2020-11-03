LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Murphy Avenue

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a structure fire that occurred at 903 Murphy Avenue Monday morning at 9:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke conditions with fire showing from the right side of the residence in the kitchen area. Crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire and contained the fire to the kitchen area.

The occupants exited the home prior to firefighters arriving on the scene.

Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical in nature.

The LaGrange Fire Department wants to install smoke detectors in your home and if you already have them, please check your batteries.