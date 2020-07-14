LaGrange Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on South Davis Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL)– The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 382 South Davis Road, Los Nopales restaurant, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m.

LFD units arrived on scene with smoke showing from the roof and heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a grease fire in the kitchen which was confined to a container.

The fire was extinguished using a dry chemical extinguisher and said container was removed from the building. Damage was confined to the kitchen area. The rest of the structure was ventilated using forced air ventilation.

The cause of the fire is unattended cooking.

Damage to the structure and contents are estimated to be $1000.