LaGrange Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on South Davis Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL)– The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 382 South Davis Road, Los Nopales restaurant, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m.

LFD units arrived on scene with smoke showing from the roof and heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a grease fire in the kitchen which was confined to a container.

The fire was extinguished using a dry chemical extinguisher and said container was removed from the building. Damage was confined to the kitchen area. The rest of the structure was ventilated using forced air ventilation.

The cause of the fire is unattended cooking. 

Damage to the structure and contents are estimated to be $1000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 75°

Sunday

95° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories