LaGrange: Franklin man charged in child pornography

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Department, one Franklin man was arrested in relation to child pornography.

Earlier this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a report of possible pornographic images on a social media site.

NCMEC in collaboration with the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) resumed an investigation that recovered 28 child pornographic videos.

Jason Erik White, 23, of Franklin, Georgia was identified as an offender and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children; Possession of Child Pornography (Felony).

At the time of the investigation, White was staying in LaGrange.