LaGrange High School football player dies Sunday after apparent drowning

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Troup County officials, friends and family are remembering the life of a LaGrange High School student. Troup County Director of Public Relations Yolanda Stephen tells News 3 Nar’Quevious Tucker passed away Sunday of an apparent drowning. LaGrange Police say they were called to the LaGrange College Natatorium Saturday around 6:30 p.m. EDT. Police say Tucker was swimming with teammates on his high school football team, as well as coaches. Police add another player saw Tucker at the bottom of the deep end of the pool. That player alerted others, and soon, several players started to help get Tucker out of the water, taking him to life guards. The life guards provided emergency aid, according to police. Tucker went to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, before being airlifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. Police say Tucker died at the hospital around midnight Sunday.

Tucker, 14, is listed as a freshman Tackle and Defensive Tackle for the LaGrange High School football team. He was scheduled to graduate in 2021. News 3 spoke with Tucker’s mother, uncle, and older brother about their loss.

“It just hurts so bad,” Nar’Quevious’s mother Carrsellea Tucker said. “He was so excited to play ball, so excited about starting high school. He never got into trouble, never had any problems out of him. He had his life figured out. He wanted to finish school, go to college, and maybe play pro football one day.”

“He was very fun to be around,” his brother Cornelius said. “He loved to talk a lot. When his phone was on the charger, he would always play his music and sing it out loud.”

Nar’Quevious’s uncle Marty believes LaGrange College should have more experienced lifeguards patrolling the pools on campus. He says extra precaution could have prevented his nephew’s drowning.

News 3 has reached out to the LaGrange Police Department, the Troup County Coroner’s Office, the Troup County School System and LaGrange College. However, the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Stephen says due to FERPA, the school system cannot provide any identifying student information.

Troup County Schools and LaGrange College issued the following statement to News 3 Monday:

“We extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to Nar’Quevious Tucker’s family, friends, and LHS football teammates. The Troup County School System and LaGrange College communities are all deeply saddened by this loss.” – Troup County School System and LaGrange College

Nar’Quevious’s school family has set up a fund to financially support the teen’s family during their time of grieving. You can learn more about donating here.