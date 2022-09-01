LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep.

The incident, which happened on Aug. 30, 2022, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department.

According to Della Ogletree, the tires went through two bedrooms in her home along Hamilton Road.

“It sounded like a bomb, and I just happened to look up and everything was just flying out the closet. And it was just a mess,” said Della Ogletree.

Ogletree said she happened to be sleeping in another room when the tires went through her bedroom.

No one was injured, but the house sustained heavy damage. Police have since removed the tires from the home.

Ogletree said police are still investigating the incident in an attempt to find the driver, who did not stop at the scene.