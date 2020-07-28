LaGrange man arrested on Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a LaGrange man after police say he strangled his wife and held her against her will.

At around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police say they responded to a home on the 200 block of Union Street after receiving information about a possible aggravated assault that had happened the night before.

Police say their investigation revealed that the suspect, Tycorey Stinson, had assaulted his wife, Akina Harris, and strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness. Stinson also prevented Harris from making a 911 call and trapped her inside the home.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Tycorey Stinson for Aggravated Assault FVA, False Imprisonment FVA, and Interfering with an Emergency Assistance Call.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.