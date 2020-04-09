LaGrange man charged for trafficking meth during vehicle stop

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has a LaGrange man in custody for possession of methamphetamine. The charges come from a vehicle stop made on April 6 on Greenville Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Nathan Taylor stopped a vehicle on Greenville Road at Callaway Church Road for following another car too closely and a possible window tint violation.

Once the vehicle was stopped and Taylor had spoken with the driver, he “observed him to be very nervous,” and that the man was “behaving consistent with criminal activity,” according to sheriffs. Taylor then deployed his narcotics detection dog and indicated the odor of possible drugs coming from the vehicle.

A search revealed that Michael Williams, 40 of LaGrange, was in possession of about 10 ounces of methamphetamine. Williams was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Reducing Light Transmission through Windows.