LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange woman and her children are safe after jumping from a second story window from an apartment to escape a fire on Sunday night. The fire happened on July 17, 2022, in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at around 8:23 p.m.

According to officials with the LaGrange Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene, smoke was billowing out of a second story window of the building.

Prior to the arrival of fire crews, a woman and her two children escaped from the burning building by jumping from a window on the second story. Neighbors were able catch a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl after their mother dropped the to safety from a window. The woman then jumped and landed in a flower bed by the front door.

According to officials, crews from Engine 5 conducted a primary search of the residence and extinguished a couch that was burning in the living room area, while crews from Engine 4 performed a secondary search.

Officials said the origin of the fire was determined to be the couch, the cause of the fire however is undetermined at this time.

The fire remains under investigation. It caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the apartment, according to officials.