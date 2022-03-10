LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is hosting its annual police training that covers a variety of “hot topics” like firearm training and de-escalation training.

Joshua Clower, the Sergeant in the Training Division for the LaGrange Police Department, said the week-long training is required for all the officers in the department.

“Things we do on the street, decisions we make, things that allow us to do our job are based on our training, our knowledge and our experience. While they’re here at training this week they’re able to benefit all of those areas in some form or fashion I would say. The more we can give them, the better job they can do on the street to serve our citizens here in LaGrange,” said Sgt. Clower.

The training assesses any skills that the Georgia Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST) Council requires the department to reinforce along with any other skills the department feels is necessary. De-escalation training and use of force training are just two of the topics that are required by the council for all the officers.

According to Senior Police Officer First Class, Jim Davison, LaGrange PD puts an emphasis on de-escalation training in reference to the use of force. He said the department has a variety of non-lethal tools they encourage their officers to use before reaching for a firearm. Some of those tools include tasers, BolaWraps and PepperBalls.

“The tools we have help in a lot of ways, they prompt people to be compliant sometimes based on how the non-lethal weapon system functions or works,” said Davison.

Davison said de-escalation has been an important part of the training at the department for several years and it has led to a better rapport in the community.

Clower said LaGrange PD assesses a variety of extra topics every year in the training that are not part of the POST Council curriculum but are important to reassess like CPR training. The department consists of nearly 100 officers and the officers are divided into quarters for a full 40-hour training week. The POST Council only requires that the officers participate in an annual 20-hour training but LaGrange PD doubles that into a 40-hour week every year.

Once the training is complete, the officers are asked to complete evaluations with feedback that suggests ways to improve the training. Many officers showed interest in handling a firearm with their support hand and that was added to the list of topics this year.