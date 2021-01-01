 

 

LaGrange Police and Fire Departments receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LPD Chief Lou Dekmar receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine from District 4 Public Health reps

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – City of LaGrange Police and Fire Departments began receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, December 29th.  LaGrange Police and Fire representatives are among the first responders in Troup County to receive the vaccine at this week’s District 4 Public Health’s vaccine clinic.

District 4 Public Health held a vaccine clinic for first responders Tuesday, December 29th

“The LaGrange Police Department is proud to be among the first to receive the COVID vaccine and lead from the front,” said LPD Chief Lou Dekmar. “We want to make sure our community knows that this is safe, and all of the area first responders are working together to try and keep our community safe.”

District 4 Public Health is charged with administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to first responders, including fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus. The second round of the vaccine will be given in four weeks.

As of December 31, 2020, District 4 Public Health has administered over 1,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to area first responders and healthcare providers.

“I’m very pleased to see our first responders receiving the Covid vaccine,” said LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “These men and women work hard to keep us all safe, and we hope this vaccine will help keep them safe.”

