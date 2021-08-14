LaGrange Police asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect in shooting

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — August 14, 2021 at 11:24 a.m., officers from LaGrange Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 1200 block of Heritage Road.

When officers arrived on scene they made contact with a blue Honda Accord running in the middle of a roadway with no operator in the vehicle.

The car appeared to have been struck by atleast one bullet.

Officers have since successfully located occupants of the car, Makarious Bradfield and Ariana Kyles.

They were driving down the street when they heard gunfire and bullets began hitting the vehicle.

They abandoned the vehicle and ran to safety, Bradfield and Kyles said they did not see who the shooter was and the suspects in this case have not yet been identified.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.