LaGrange Police: Charges filed after threat made toward Gardner Newman Middle School over Snapchat

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student is facing a criminal charge after allegedly making a threat over social media to blow up Gardner Newman Middle School in LaGrange.

According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, a juvenile who attends the school, located at 101 South Shannon Drive, is being charged following an incident of Sept. 16, 2021.

Police say they were made aware of a message made via Snapchat on Thursday, Sept. 16. According to police, the message was sent to several students at the school and included a threat to blow up the school.

Investigators say they were able to trace the source of the threat to a “juvenile student at Gardner Newman Middle School.” The student’s identity is not being released by police due to their age.

The juvenile is being charged with Terrorristic Threats and Acts, according to police.

Officials say they have a serious warning for anyone else who may want to make a similar threat.

Police say, “making threats of this nature via phone, in person or through Social Media is a serious issue and will be treated and investigated as such.”

According to police, the student involved in the threat against the school will likely face “sanctions from the school system” in addition to the legal charge already filed.