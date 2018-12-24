LaGrange Police chief awarded honorary doctorate in Taiwan

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar was recently awarded the honorary doctorate degree from the Central Police University in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, according to a news release from the city.

Dekmar is the Immediate past president of the IACP, or International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“When Chief Dekmar was the president of IACP, he helped us a lot in protecting our country’s rights and interests during the time we joined the IACP annual conferences. We thank Dr. Dekmar for successfully assisting Taiwan in inviting fifteen chiefs of police from different countries to participate in the 2018 International Forum on Police Cooperation in Taiwan,” said Interior Minister Kuo-Yung Hsu.

“To honor and appreciate Dr. Dekmar’s extraordinary contribution and all-out effort in assisting our country to expand communication with international police organizations, Director-General Chen of National Police Agency and I are very pleased to recommend Dr. Dekmar as an Honorary Doctorate nominee of Central Police University.”

The Central Police University is the highest educational institution for police education in Taiwan.

Central Police University graduation December 14th in Taiwan

“It was a distinct privilege to be recognized by the Central Police University. I was particularly honored to receive the award from their Minister of Interior,” said Dekmar. “The partnerships we have formed attest to the challenges we face in the police profession, which are very much shared on a global level.”