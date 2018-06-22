Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAGRANGE, GA - LaGrange Police says it appreciates the public's support -- and says that Keegan Onyonyor has been located and is safe.

Keegan Onyonyor was last seen on June 21 at approximately 2:15 pm in the area of Horace King Street.