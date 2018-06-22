Local News

LaGrange Police Department locates critical missing person

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 11:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 02:34 AM EDT

LAGRANGE, GA - LaGrange Police says it appreciates the public's support -- and says that Keegan Onyonyor has been located and is safe. 

Keegan Onyonyor was last seen on June 21 at approximately 2:15 pm in the area of Horace King Street.

 

