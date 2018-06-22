LaGrange Police Department locates critical missing person
LAGRANGE, GA - LaGrange Police says it appreciates the public's support -- and says that Keegan Onyonyor has been located and is safe.
Keegan Onyonyor was last seen on June 21 at approximately 2:15 pm in the area of Horace King Street.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 indictments in crash that killed investigator dismissed
Indictments have been dismissed against a Georgia couple charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a sheriff’s investigator and involved their daughter.Read More »
UPDATE: Suspect identified in 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting
Columbus Police have a suspect in the 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting.Read More »
Prison officials say inmate appears to have killed himself
Prison officials say an inmate appears to have killed himself at a south Georgia facility.Read More »
Breastfeeding mom says Phenix City restaurant owner tried to cover her with dish towel
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - A popular Phenix City restaurant is apologizing after a young mother claims the owner tried to cover her up, with a dish towel, while she was breastfeeding. The owners of Giovanna's Pizzaria say the incident is a big misunderstanding.Read More »
5 suspects arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL Thursday
Five suspects were arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL on Thursday.Read More »
Woman accused of stealing from city's youth baseball program
Police say a board member of an Alabama city’s youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.Read More »
