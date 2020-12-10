 

LaGrange Police: Homicide victim shot after answering knock his front door

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Lanett Avenue on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m.

Police say the victim, 24-year-old Kendarrius Cameron, was shot in the chest after answering a knock at his front door.

The victim’s girlfriend and three children were home at the time of the shooting. They called 911 after he was shot.

Cameron was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Hospital where doctors tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

After shooting Cameron, the suspect ran away from the scene of the crime headed in an eastern direction, according to police.

A description of the suspect is not currently available.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

68° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 71° 53°

Sunday

69° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 48°

Monday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories