LaGrange Police: Homicide victim shot after answering knock his front door

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Lanett Avenue on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m.

Police say the victim, 24-year-old Kendarrius Cameron, was shot in the chest after answering a knock at his front door.

The victim’s girlfriend and three children were home at the time of the shooting. They called 911 after he was shot.

Cameron was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Hospital where doctors tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

After shooting Cameron, the suspect ran away from the scene of the crime headed in an eastern direction, according to police.

A description of the suspect is not currently available.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.