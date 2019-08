A LaGrange man is in a Columbus hospital after being shot late Thursday night.

LaGrange police say the victim reported he was shot by an unknown person(s) in a dark truck or SUV on Adamson Street.

The victim is being treated for gunshot wounds to the left upper thigh and right shoulder.

Anyone with information should call LaGrange Police Department (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000. Tips can also be submitted on the LaGrange Police Facebook page.